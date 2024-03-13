Punjab and Haryana High Court expansion: Expert team suggests two-stage process

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

A preliminary report by an expert committee from Roorkee Indian Institute of Technology has suggested a comprehensive two-stage process for the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s expansion. The first stage involves creating a virtual structure by adding two additional floors, followed by a detailed report identifying structural elements and deficiencies.

10 judges take oath Ten additional HC judges on Tuesday administered oath as permanent judges by Acting Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia

They are Justice Kuldeep Tiwari, Justice Gurbir Singh, Justice Deepak Gupta, Justice Amarjot Bhatti, Justice Ritu Tagore, Justice Manisha Batra, Justice Harpreet Kaur Jeewan, Justice Sukhvinder Kaur, Justice Sanjiv Berry and Justice Vikram Aggarwal

The ceremony took place a month after the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendations in this regard

The Bench of Acting Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji was told that the process was estimated to take 6-8 weeks. The second stage would depend on the outcome of the initial stage, including qualitative analysis, volume of additional space and identification of structures for proposed extensions.

The report came after the team assessed the plan for lawyers’ chambers from 43 to 80, multi-utility building consisting of lawyers’ chambers 81 to 131, the offices of the Advocates-General of Punjab and Haryana and the old lawyers’ chambers in Sector 17, where the old record was lying. The Bench observed the team was positive that the future expansion could be done on the blocks. The assessment was conducted following the high court’s directive.

Referring to the critical aspect of allotting land for the high court’s horizontal expansion, the Bench also discussed its earlier orders, proposals and letters, indicating that the Chandigarh Administration had offered 8.5 acres “whereas for allotting 14.6 acres, the competency is of the Ministry of Home Affairs”.

Appearing before the Bench, UT senior standing counsel Amit Jhanji, meanwhile, sought time for a comprehensive discussion involving the stakeholders, including senior counsel representing the high court, the high court employees association, the Bar Association of Punjab and Haryana High Court, an Additional Advocate-General each from Punjab and Haryana, HC Registrar-General, and officials from the Union Territory. The objective was to collectively ascertain the actual space requirements.

The Registrar-General was directed to compile the minutes of the meeting. Additionally, the Administration was directed to comply with previous orders and submit the required information. The case is slated for the next hearing on March 19.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.