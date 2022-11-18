Punjab and Haryana High Court nominates court commissioners

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 17

Acting on a petition filed by former cricketer Yograj Singh contending that a special general meeting was going to be convened by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) without issuing proper notice to the life members, Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj of the Punjab and Haryana High Court today nominated two advocates as court commissioners. They would attend the meeting before submitting a report.

Appearing on behalf of Yograj and other petitioners, senior advocates Amit Jhanji and Gaurav Chopra contended that the life members were entitled to attend the meeting. The object of not issuing the notices to all life members was to deny them participation in the meeting.

It was argued that the members would not be allowed to attend the meeting, even if they approached the venue on the date fixed. Both senior counsel contended that they were not pressing for stay on the meeting and would be satisfied in case court commissioners were appointed to oversee the proceedings of the meeting before submitting a report. “The court commissioners shall be permitted to attend the meeting and the respondents shall extend cooperation. They shall submit their report of the proceedings to this court in a sealed cover,” Justice Bhardwaj said.

#Cricket