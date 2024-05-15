Punjab and Haryana High Court orders Chandigarh, Haryana to detail security policies; emphasises cost recovery

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 14

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked Chandigarh and Haryana to furnish details of policies, guidelines, rules or standard operational procedure regarding providing security on payment basis to individuals facing threat perception.

“If an individual is provided security due to their association with a political party, religious organisation, or similar entity as well as persons associated with entertainment industry, SOP shall have consideration regarding cost being recoverable from said political party or religious organisation and the subjective criteria for determining such political party/religious organisation/or other similar entities,” Justice Harkesh Manuja observed.

The Bench asserted that the SOP must delineate a clear procedure for assessing threat perception, defining its scope, and subsequent actions based on the assessed threat level. It should elucidate the parameters for determining an individual’s liability for covering the costs incurred by the state in providing security. The competent authority responsible for making such determinations must be identified, ensuring transparency and accountability in the process.

Additionally, the Bench emphasised the possibility of granting security free of cost or on a partially subsidized basis under compelling circumstances, provided the threat was genuine and the individual could not afford the expenses.

“It has also come to the knowledge of this Court that state police personnel are also involved in the security of individuals who are resident of other states or live in other states for a considerable period of time, this factor should also be addressed, while framing the SOP,” Justice Manuja said.

