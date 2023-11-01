Punjab and Haryana High Court outlines boundaries for issuing directions to investigating agencies

Tribune News Service

The Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) has outlined the boundaries within which it can issue directions to investigating agencies regarding the registration of an FIR and the conduct of investigations.

The judgment underscores that while the HC can, in suitable cases, issue directions for the FIR registration and investigation under Section 482 of the CrPC, it should refrain from issuing directives to the investigating agency to register an FIR or submit a final report within a specific timeframe.

The ruling by Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi emphasises the principle that an appropriate application under Section 156(3) of the CrPC should be filed before the magistrate to seek specific actions from the investigating agency.

“While it is open to the High Court in appropriate cases to give directions for the registration of an FIR and for prompt and proper investigation under Section 482 of the CrPC, the court should ordinarily not issue directions to the investigating agency to either register an FIR or submit a final report within a particular timeframe for which an appropriate application under Section 156 (3) of the CrPC can be filed before the magistrate,” Justice Bedi asserted.

The court further stressed that it cannot dictate that the investigation follow its own perspective, as this would be considered undue interference in the investigative process.

In addition, the judgment specifies that the High Court cannot define the course of an investigation or order the filing of a charge sheet or the arrest of an accused.

“The court cannot direct the investigating agency to submit a report that is in accordance with its view as that would amount to unwarranted interference with the investigation. The contours of the investigation can also not be delineated by a court and no order for filing of a charge sheet or arrest of an accused can be issued,” Justice Bedi added.

The issuance of directions for a CBI investigation should be reserved for rare and exceptional cases with an intention to avoid burdening the premier investigating agency with routine matters. These exceptions may include cases with grave allegations against senior state administration officers or those with inter-state implications, among others.

The judgment is significant as it establishes critical guidelines for the courts to follow when dealing with matters related to FIR registration and investigations. It aims to strike a balance between preserving the independence and discretion of investigating agencies and ensuring the fairness and transparency of the investigative process in the interest of justice.

