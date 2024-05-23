 Punjab and Haryana High Court rebukes Chandigarh for unchecked cannabis growth : The Tribune India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has rebuked the UT administration and municipal corporation for their grossly inadequate response to the rampant growth of wild cannabis plants across the city. - File photo



Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 22

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has rebuked the UT administration and municipal corporation for their grossly inadequate response to the rampant growth of wild cannabis plants across the city. The court expressed deep disappointment with their failure to comply with its previous orders on the issue, calling their efforts ‘unsatisfactory and casual’.

Pulls up Punjab, Haryana

Punjab and Haryana also found themselves at the receiving end as the Bench asserted that the ‘clandestine stand’ taken by counsel for both states was condemnable and unacceptable. Elaborating, the judges observed that the states had not filed any affidavit, but orally submitted that the meetings of the Chief Secretaries of the two states had taken place with the heads of the department and directions had been issued to take necessary action. TNS

The high court Bench of Justices Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Sandeep Moudgil also made it clear that a special team was required to be deployed to ensure complete eradication of the plants. The Bench on a previous date of hearing was alerted to the extensive presence of wild cannabis in multiple sectors of the city, including areas near the Judges’ residences and public spaces such as Rajendra Park and the Secretariat roundabout. This unchecked growth, the court noted, posed a severe risk, especially to the youth, who were increasingly falling prey to drug abuse.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing, status reports in response to the court’s earlier directives were submitted by the Executive Engineers of the Horticulture Divisions of the MC and UT. The reports purported to show efforts to remove the wild cannabis.

But the Bench found the measures woefully inadequate before admonishing the authorities for the half-hearted approach. Referring to the photographs attached to the affidavits, the Judges asserted that it revealed significant remnants of the cannabis plants, scattered and untreated, despite removal efforts.

In its detailed order, the Bench observed that the MC’s stand in the matter was that periodic cleaning of such wild growth was carried out at regular intervals, as and when required. “This court is amazed at such a response, wherein a casual affidavit has been filed. Such an issue needs to be addressed with all seriousness, and a special team of staff, including labour, must be deployed to ensure that no such wild growth of cannabis plants ever grows again. But it does not seem to be the intention of the MC,” the Bench observed.

Pointing at the other affidavit filed on the UT Administration’s behalf, the Bench asserted that the action taken so far was totally unsatisfactory. But the Bench refrained itself from passing a ‘harsh order’ as the matter was in the initial stages.

