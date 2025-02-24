Punjab and Haryana High Court refuses to recall its order on kutcha parking

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has refused to recall its orders to lay green pavers at the kutcha parking area opposite the underground multi-level parking and plant an adequate number of trees to enhance the green cover.

The Bench asserted the order, in its considered opinion, facilitated sustained development. As such, it was in the UT Administration’s interest and would “greatly help” in resolving acute parking shortage at the high court.

“It is obvious that this court had dwelt upon all the pros and cons and the acute problem of dire scarcity of space for parking in the high court premises before passing the order. This court had also taken note of the anxiety expressed by the UT Administration that the area of kutcha parking is notified as a green belt, while directing that the kutcha parking space, which is presently denuded of trees, will not only be laid with green pavers, but also plantation of 100 to 200 trees will take place, so that the green belt is preserved and so also the need for parking is catered to,” the Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumeet Goel asserted.

The court in its earlier order had pointed out green pavers allowed rainwater percolation, replenishing groundwater while maintaining the ecological balance.

The direction came after the Bench was informed that the HC’s building committee failed to convince the UT Administration to implement the plan suggested on January 24. The court observed that its recommendation to restore the green cover while allowing parking through eco-friendly green pavers was reasonable and aligned with the principles of sustainable development.

Referring to the severe parking crisis, the court noted that nearly 3,000 to 4,000 four-wheelers visited the complex daily during working hours, with at least 2,000 vehicles requiring permanent parking. The existing three-tier underground multilevel parking accommodated only 600 vehicles, while the remaining cars were parked in open areas, which was inadequate to meet the demand.

“Therefore, there is need to use the kutcha parking area which is opposite the three tiers multilevel underground parking,” the Bench had added.