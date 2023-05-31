Punjab and Haryana High Court stays STA’s order on Uber

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

Less than a fortnight after the Secretary, UT State Transport Authority (STA), came out with an order on banning the plying of taxis registered in Punjab and Haryana in Chandigarh, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today stayed the operation of the order.

The direction by the Bench of Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Manisha Batra came on a petition filed against the State Transport Authority and another respondent by Uber India Technology Private Limited through counsel Rohan Mittal.

Taking up the matter, the Bench also fixed the case for further hearing on September 27. The Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that the UT State Transport Authority had demanded an entry fee of approximately Rs 2 crore. The order stated that Uber’s licence would be deemed to be cancelled with effect from June 16 in case the demanded amount was not deposited.

Challenging the validity of the order, the petitioner asked for stay on its operation. Appearing before the Bench, senior advocate DS Patwalia with counsel Mittal and Vikrant Pachnanda questioned the imposition of the entry fee under the Chandigarh Administration On-demand Transportation Technologies Aggregator Rules, 2017, and further in light of the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2020, issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways that have superseded these Rules.