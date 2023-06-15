Punjab ASI dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 14

An ASI of the Punjab Police reportedly shot himself with his service weapon at his rented accommodation in Sector 39 last night. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The victim, identified as Avtar Chand, was posted as a PSO with a businessman. A neighbour heard the gunshot and informed the police.

A police team reached the spot and started investigation. A forensic team also visited the crime scene.

The police said the victim had rented the house on Monday. The service weapon had been seized and inquest proceedings started by the Sector 39 police.