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Home / Chandigarh / Punjab beat Chandigarh B by innings & 54 runs

Punjab beat Chandigarh B by innings & 54 runs

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:07 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Punjab defeated Chandigarh B by an innings and 54 runs during the 6th Balramji Dass Tandon Multi-Day Cricket Tournament.

Chandigarh B were bowled out for 103 before Punjab scored 248/6. Pulkit Rana scored 106 off 86 balls, while Rudra contributed 49 for Punjab. Hemal Modgill was the leading wicket-taker for Chandigarh B. In their second innings, Chandigarh B were bowled out for 91, as Vansh claimed five wickets and Abhinav Pratap Singh took three for Punjab.

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Jammu & Kashmir secured the majority of the points on the basis of their first-innings lead against Keralam in their drawn match at DAV School, Sector 8.

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Keralam were bowled out for 151 in 50.3 overs, with Arfat Qayoom and Sanil Singh claiming five wickets each for Jammu & Kashmir. Captain Vishal George scored 48 for Keralam.

In reply, Jammu & Kashmir posted 202/9 in 60 overs, with Sanil Singh scoring 54. Anand Sai Prakash took three wickets for Keralam.

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Andhra Pradesh registered an innings and 186-run victory over Sikkim. Andhra Pradesh declared their innings at 314/3, with ML PrudhviRaj (109) and captain-wicketkeeper R Hemanth Royal (110) scoring unbeaten centuries.

Sikkim were bowled out for 74 in the first innings. In their second innings, they were bundled out for 54.

Uttarakhand and Pondicherry played out a draw. Uttarakhand scored 271. Pondicherry replied with 259/9 in 70 overs, led by Sankalp's 161. Shaurya Negi claimed four wickets for Uttarakhand.

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