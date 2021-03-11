Punjab beat Saurashtra by seven wickets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

Punjab defeated Saurashtra by seven wickets in the fourth match of the Women’s Senior T-20 Trophy (2021-22) at the JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi.

Saurashtra scored 107 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Jayu Jadeja scored 35 runs off 43 balls and N Chavda made 22 runs off 25 balls. Neelam Bisht 3/20, Komalpreet Kour 2/10 and Jashan 1/10 were the main wicket takers for Punjab.

In reply, Punjab scored 111 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 16.5 overs. Ridhima Aggarwal scored 34 runs off 38 balls and Taniya Bhatia scored 22 runs off 19 balls with 3 boundaries. Priyanka Malik scored 31 runs off 25 Balls. Reena M, N Chavda and T Dharni took one wicket each for Saurashtra. With this win, Punjab got 4 Points and Saurashtra 0.