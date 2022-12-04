Punjab BJP president, others to face trial for violating Section 144

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 3

Punjab BJP leaders will have to face trial for violating an order under Section 144 of the CrPC.

According to the prosecution, BJP leaders, namely Tikshan Sood, Arvind Mittal, Madan Mohan Mittal, Vijay Sampla, Arun Narang, Master Mohan Lal, Manoranjan Kalia, Dr Baldev Chawla, Ashwani Sharma (state BJP chief), Tarun Chugh, Surjeet Kumar Jyani, KD Bhandari, Arunesh Shakar, Subhash Sharma, Malvinder Singh Kang and Jiwan Gupta, along with others had violated the order under Section 144CrPC as they were marching towards the residence of the Punjab CM while protesting on August 21, 2020. A case under Section 188 of the IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) was registered against them.

The accused filed three discharge applications and contended that no FIR could be registered in relation to an offence under Section 188 of the IPC because Section 195 of the CrPC provided that no court shall take cognisance of any offence punishable under Section 172 to 188 of the IPC, except upon a complaint in writing from a public servant concerned. They have relied upon various judgments of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in support of their contentions.

After hearing the arguments, CJM Dr Aman Inder Singh observed that Section 195 of the CrPC did not bar the registration of an FIR when an offence under Section 188 of the IPC was committed for the reason that it is a cognisable offence. The police could investigate the case and present a challan under Section 173 of the CrPC.

“If a complaint is filed directly to the court, it can take cognisance of an offence only if the complaint is filed by authorities,” stated the court. In this case, along with the challan presented by the police, a formal complaint addressed to the court was also filed on February 25 last year and was signed by District Magistrate Mandeep Singh Brar and it was prayed that all the accused may be summoned to face trial.

In view of this, the court dismissed all three discharge pleas moved by the accused.