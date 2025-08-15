Punjab board launches teacher training initiative

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) today launched the statewide online teacher training sessions for government and affiliated school teachers. The initiative, undertaken in collaboration with PARAKH–NCERT and with the academic support of Azim Premji Foundation faculty, aims to integrate assessment as a core component of the learning process.

Addressing the inaugural session, Amarpal Singh said that the programme reflects PSEB’s commitment to “serve for the future of Punjab’s school children” by shifting classrooms away from rote memorisation towards competency-based education and assessment.

Over 20,000 teachers from more than 6,000 schools will be trained in a phased manner across multiple subjects, with sessions conducted entirely online for greater accessibility.

The training will focus on modern pedagogy, formative and summative assessment design, and creation of high-quality question banks that will contribute both to exampools and to strengthen PSEB’s own board examination system.