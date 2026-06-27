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Home / Chandigarh / Punjab cadre IAS officer Harpreet Sudan appointed Chandigarh Secretary

Punjab cadre IAS officer Harpreet Sudan appointed Chandigarh Secretary

Sudan has been transferred from Punjab cadre to AGMUT cadre for a period of three years

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:17 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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The Central Government has approved the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' proposal to appoint Punjab cadre IAS officer Harpreet Singh Sudan (2013 batch) as Secretary to the Union Territory of Chandigarh on inter-cadre deputation.

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As part of the appointment, Sudan has been transferred from the Punjab cadre to the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre for a period of three years.

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The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the Ministry of Home Affairs' proposal for Sudan's appointment to the post of Secretary (below Super Time Scale) in Chandigarh on inter-cadre deputation.

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