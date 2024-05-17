Punjab, Chandigarh school buses entering Panchkula to be checked for violations

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 16

The Regional Transport Office here is preparing to check school buses coming from adjoining Punjab and Chandigarh areas for violations.

The issue of school bus safety came into focus over a month ago when six schoolchildren died in an accident in Mahendragarh district.

The office will check the road-worthiness of school buses entering the district.

RTA Hairatjeet Kaur today said, “The buses older than 15 years have already been replaced by the contractors and schools. I have issued directions to identify school buses being run from adjoining Chandigarh and Punjab regions. We will put a check on those being run without the requisite counter signatures (permit from the local RTA to ply in the other state). From early June, we will start issuing challans.”

