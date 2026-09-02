Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tears into Opposition at Lok Milni programme in Kharar

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday tore into Opposition parties, calling out the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal for having “hollowed out Punjab like termites” and pointing out that the Akali Dal is once again eager to join hands with the BJP to loot the state.

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Speaking at a Lok Milni programme in the Kharar Assembly constituency of Mohali, he said the opposition is fighting for political power, while his government is focused on delivering quality education, healthcare, roads, electricity and water to the people, warning that “a vote for opposition parties will shut down all pro-people schemes”.

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CM Mann said, “The traditional parties are envious of me because I hail from an ordinary family and am working tirelessly to ensure the welfare of people. These leaders have always believed that they have a divine right to rule the state, due to which they are not able to digest that a common man is running the state efficiently.”

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“They have befooled the people for a long time, but now people are not getting swayed by their misleading propaganda,” he added.

CM Mann said baffled by their repeated debacles in the state, the Akalis were now misusing religion to mislead the people. Taking a swipe at Opposition leaders, he said, “Some leaders are from Rahul’s quota, some from Modi’s and others from Amit Shah’s, whereas I am from the quota of the common man.”