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Home / Chandigarh / Punjab claim 3 points against Assam in Ranji Trophy

Punjab claim 3 points against Assam in Ranji Trophy

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:25 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Punjab claimed 3 points on the basis of their first innings lead against Assam during their Ranji Trophy opener in Mullanpur today.

In reply to Assam’s first innings total of 373, the host batters posted 478 before declaring their innings after 127 overs.

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In their second innings, Assam made 157/6 by the close of play. Resuming from 287/5, Punjab batters played solidly and pushed the total to 478.

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The innings was bolstered by Emanjot Singh Chahal and Salil Arora, as the duo posted centuries and raised a 200-run partnership for the 6th wicket.

While Arora posted 110 off 152 balls, with 10 boundaries and three sixes, Chahal remained unbeaten at 114 off 137 balls, studded with 10 boundaries and four sixes.

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Harjas Tandon (12) was the other unbeaten batter for the side. Mukhtar Hussain and Sarupam Purkayastha claimed two wickets each, while Amlanjyoti Das grabbed one wicket.

In their second innings, Assam scored 157/6. The side lost Nibir Deka (5) and Rajveer Singh (0) in quick succession, but Denish Das (45) and Rishav Das (22) stabalised the innings. Later, Sibsankar Roy (32), Purkayastha (18), Sumit Ghadigaonkar (13) and Amlanjyoti (15) scored for the side. Umesh Yadav, who claimed a fifer on his debut for Punjab, claimed two wickets along with Harpreet Brar (2/44), while Harjas Tandon and Gurnoor Brar got one each.

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