Punjab clears trimmed Rs 10 crore-per-km Mohali road plan

Pushing ahead despite a legal challenge, the Punjab Government has given a formal in-principle approval to its ambitious and controversial Mohali Next Generation Roads Programme, the cost of which has been trimmed and the scope of work revised.

Advertisement

In a significant development, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has revised the cost of the project downward from Rs 783.46 crore to Rs 666.41 crore, citing a change in the scope of work, even as the project faces a crucial twin test on Friday — with both the opening of financial bids and a resumed Punjab and Haryana High Court hearing scheduled on the same day.

Advertisement

The revision was notified through an official corrigendum issued by the Divisional Engineer (C-3), GMADA. The corrigendum states that due to a change in the scope of work, the tender amount has been revised from Rs 783.46 crore to Rs 666.41 crore, with revised schedules.

Advertisement

Despite the cost revision and the pending High Court challenge, the state government is pressing ahead with the project.

Advertisement

Senior government functionaries in Chandigarh confirmed to The Tribune that following the evaluation of technical bids, the authority is set to open financial bids on February 27 — the same day the High Court is scheduled to take up the matter for a resumed hearing.

The project has received a formal in-principle approval at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary KAP Sinha in Chandigarh recently. The meeting had approved the Request for Proposal (RFP), Schedules and Draft Concession Agreement (DCA) for upgrade, resurfacing, beautification, operation and maintenance of 83.4 km of key roads and junctions across Mohali for a 10-year concession period under the hybrid annuity model (HAM).

The approval came with conditions — it is subject to clearance by the General House of the Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC); the proposal must be certified as party neutral; and the entire financial liability must be borne by GMADA and the MC, with nothing passed on to the state exchequer or the Finance Department.

After evaluation of financial bids, the most eligible bidder or bidders will be awarded the project in due course, officials said.

Project has drawn sustained fire

The Mohali Next Generation Roads Programme has been under scrutiny since The Tribune first reported it on January 18, triggering sharp public reactions over the unprecedented cost and the decade-long outsourcing structure. Critics, including Punjabi actor and activist Amitoj Mann, questioned the rationale of spending nearly Rs 10 crore on existing roads and handing long-term control of public infrastructure to private players.

The project was subsequently challenged before the Punjab and Haryana High Court by GMADA contractors and others. A Division Bench headed by Justice Lisa Gill issued notices on February 2 to the state of Punjab, GMADA, its Chief Engineer and the Mohali MC after a petition filed through advocate HC Arora questioned the tendering process. Senior advocate Rajwinder Singh Bains, assisted by advocate Sunaina, appeared for the petitioners.

The petition alleged that clubbing the entire GMADA area into a single compact package effectively excluded Class-I and Class-II contractors registered with GMADA and Punjab Government departments. It further alleged that the project cost and earnest money deposit of around Rs 7.90 crore were beyond the financial capacity of local contractors, and that 27 already completed or ongoing road works had been bundled into the tender, causing undue enrichment to prospective bidders. Violations of Articles 39(b) and 39(c) of the Constitution and the Competition Act, 2002 were also alleged.

The government officials have maintained that the criticism is misplaced, pointing out that the scope goes far beyond routine repairs and covers comprehensive upgrade, drainage works, junction improvements, beautification and a decade of guaranteed maintenance — entirely at the concessionaire’s cost.

The last date for submission and opening of financial bids, originally set for February 2, was first extended to February 16 and then to February 27. The financial bids date will now collide with the High Court hearing, making Friday a defining day for the project’s future.

The 83.4-km project covers roads across three phases. Phase 1 (41.4 km) includes the PR-7 corridor, the 150-ft wide road in Sectors 76–85 and Medicity Road among other key stretches. Phase 2 (21.6 km) covers arterial roads connecting residential sectors to Airport Road. Phase 3 (20.4 km) encompasses the PR-7 and PR-9 corridors, Jail Road and other stretches. No fresh land acquisition is involved, with the existing right of way ranging from 23 to 60 metres. A dedicated project management unit (PMU) will oversee implementation and monitoring throughout the concession period.