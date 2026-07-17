Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann distributes 2,800 ration depot licences

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday distributed over 2,800 depot licences, bringing ration closer to people’s homes across the state.

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The government allotted the new depots through an interview-based selection process that ensured representation to all sections of society, including Scheduled Castes (SC), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), ex-servicemen, freedom fighters, persons with disabilities and riot-affected families.

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Addressing the newly appointed depot holders at a programme held at Vikas Bhawan in Mohali, the Chief Minister said the opening of new ration depots will spare nearly 5.5 lakh ration card holders from travelling long distances or leaving work to stand in long queues for their monthly ration. Out of the 2,800 new licences, 633 have been allotted to SCs, 199 to OBCs, 181 to ex-servicemen, 39 to the families of freedom fighters, 156 to persons with disabilities and 17 to riot-hit families,” he said.

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The government is providing free wheat and Meri Rasoi ration kits to 40 lakh families. The Meri Rasoi kits contain essential household items such as turmeric and pulses.