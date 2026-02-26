DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Bengaluru for week-long naturopathy treatment

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Bengaluru for week-long naturopathy treatment

Mann is staying at a private nature care centre in Bengaluru

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:43 PM Feb 26, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a press conference. PTI file
A week after he was discharged from hospital, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has left for Bengaluru for a seven-day naturopathy treatment, sources said on Thursday.

Mann (52) is staying at a private nature care centre. He left for Bengaluru on Wednesday evening after inaugurating the first phase of reconstruction and relining of the Ferozepur Feeder Canal, the source said.

The Chief Minister was hospitalised at a private hospital in Mohali after he experienced exhaustion.

On February 15, he was brought to the hospital from Sangrur after he felt unwell.

He was discharged the next day, after which he attended an event of the state government’s anti-drug drive ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ in Moga. However, he was re-admitted to the hospital the same day after experiencing exhaustion again.

Mann was discharged from the hospital on February 19.

