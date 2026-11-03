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Home / Chandigarh / Punjab CM Mann hands out 801 appointment letters, announces 600 govt jobs next week

Punjab CM Mann hands out 801 appointment letters, announces 600 govt jobs next week

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 06:15 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to 801 newly recruited youth in Mohali. Photo: X/@BhagwantMann
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to 801 newly recruited youth in Mohali, presenting them with a Diwali gift in the form of government jobs and taking the total number of recruitments under his government to 71,777. CM Mann also announced that another 600 youth would be provided government jobs next week.

Sharing a few snippets on X, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, “Today, appointment letters were distributed to 801 newly recruited candidates in Mohali. So far, we have provided government jobs to more than 71,777 youth, entirely free of cost and strictly on the basis of merit.”

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He said that around 600 additional recruitment opportunities had already been created for ancillary positions in PSPCL.

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He also pointed out that nearly 18,000 cusecs of water was now reaching agricultural fields through the strengthened canal network, equivalent to the capacity of an entire Bhakra canal.

Referring to the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy, the Chief Minister affirmed that Punjab’s sporting legacy was being revived through world-class sports infrastructure and increased opportunities for young talent.

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