Punjab CM pays obeisance at Zirakpur gurdwara

Zirakpur, January 1

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with his wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur, started the New Year by paying obeisance at the historical Gurdwara Nabha Sahib located on the Zirakpur-Patiala road and prayed for the good of all. He recited Gurbani for a few minutes.

When the convoy of the Chief Minister reached the gurdwara, he was welcomed by devotees who arrived there to pay obeisance on the occasion of New Year.

Dera Bassi legislator Kuljit Singh’s brother Paramjit Singh, along with a team of the Aam Aadmi Party, welcomed the Chief Minister and his wife. The Chief Minister did not interact with the media during this time.

During the Chief Minister’s visit, strict security arrangements were made at the gurdwara. SSP Sandeep Garg, Mohali DC Aashika Jain, Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta, Tehsildar Kuldeep Singh, Naib Tehsildar of Dera Bassi Harinderjit Singh Punia were also present.

