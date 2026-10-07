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Home / Chandigarh / Punjab CM's OSD Rajbir Ghuman moves CBI court seeking contempt action against probe team

Punjab CM's OSD Rajbir Ghuman moves CBI court seeking contempt action against probe team

Court issues notice to CBI on plea alleging FIR was made public despite order exempting it from being uploaded

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:35 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Security officials outside Punjab CM's Camp Office in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
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The Special Judge, CBI Court, Chandigarh, has issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on an application filed by Rajbir Singh Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, seeking initiation of contempt of court proceedings against the team probing the case registered against him.

In his application before the court, Ghuman said the CBI had filed an application seeking exemption from uploading the FIR related to the case registered against him and other accused persons.

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The CBI sought the exemption, saying the case was sensitive. The CBI Court allowed the application.

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Appearing for Ghuman, advocate Ferry Sofat argued before the CBI Court that while the agency had obtained an order not to upload the FIR, the FIR had been made available to the media and public, which, he alleged, was aimed at tarnishing Ghuman’s image.

Sofat argued that this was a clear case of contempt of court. He sought an order directing the production of the record of the sequence of events leading to the FIR being made public and initiation of contempt proceedings against the entire team probing the case and all those responsible for disobeying the CBI Court’s order.

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After hearing the arguments, the court issued notice to the CBI to file its reply by October 12.

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