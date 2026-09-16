Dr Gurpreet Kaur, wife of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has filed a criminal defamation case against Shiromani Akali Dal leaders Bikram Singh Majithia and Harsimrat Kaur Badal, and Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira for allegedly levelling false allegations against her.

She filed the complaint in a Chandigarh court under Sections 210 and 222 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, for committing an offence under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

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In the complaint, she alleged that the damage caused by the allegations levelled by the leaders was “immeasurable”.

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She alleged that on September 1, Majithia made defamatory allegations against her at a press conference in Chandigarh.

Gurpreet said that Majithia made “sensationalised, fabricated and completely unfounded statements alleging that she, acting through a relative, sought cash to influence the state machinery for protection of an individual accused in a grave criminal offence of rape.”

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It is alleged that the SAD leader displayed and circulated false audio recordings, photographs and CCTV footage, claiming that these materials established a financial negotiation involving her inner circle.

She alleged that “all accused persons targeted her in their statements, portraying her as a person who is helping a rape accused, despite herself being a woman, only for the sake of money.”

“The frivolous allegations have caused a grave impact on the reputation, image and personal identity of the complainant,” she stated in her complaint.

Earlier, a Chandigarh court had temporarily restrained Justice Ranjit Singh (retd), Majithia and Khaira from publishing, circulating or making any unverified defamatory content pertaining to the alleged demand of bribe, prejudicial to the interests of Punjab CM wife Gurpreet Kaur, on social media platforms or through any other medium till further orders of the court.