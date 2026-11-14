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Home / Chandigarh / Punjab cop dies by suicide at PU Botanical Garden

Punjab cop dies by suicide at PU Botanical Garden

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:29 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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A head constable of the Punjab Police allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself in the head with his licensed rifle at the Botanical Garden on the Panjab University (PU) campus on Friday evening.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4.30 pm. His body was spotted by officials of the PU Department of Botany, who alerted the police. Police and forensic teams rushed to the garden, located on the North Campus, and examined the spot.

Police officials said the deceased, aged around 35, was a native of Amritsar. According to officials, the policeman was deployed as the personal security officer (PSO) of the head gardener of the Botanical Garden and had joined his current posting about four months ago.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

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