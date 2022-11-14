 Punjab cop gets life term for killing brother, sister-in-law in Chandigarh’s Ram Darbar : The Tribune India

Punjab cop gets life term for killing brother, sister-in-law in Chandigarh’s Ram Darbar

Court also imposes a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict

Punjab cop gets life term for killing brother, sister-in-law in Chandigarh’s Ram Darbar

Photo for representation. — iStock



Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, November 14

A local court has sentenced an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Punjab Police to undergo life imprisonment for killing his younger brother and sister-in-law in Ram Darbar Chandigarh last year.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Rajeev K. Beri also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict.

As per the prosecution, ASI Harswaroop killed his younger brother Prem Gyan Sagar and sister-in-law Divya following an argument over water supply at their two-storey house in 2021.

Harswaroop was staying with his wife, son and daughter on the ground floor, while Prem’s family was staying on the first floor. The two brothers had married two sisters.

According to prosecution, a fight erupted on the day of the incident on June 22, 2021 and ASI went to the first floor and allegedly attacked Prem while he was having dinner.

Prem was stabbed multiple times. As his wife Divya intervened to save him, she, too, was stabbed. Police said Divya died the same night.

After battling for his life for three days, Prem succumbed to his injuries at GMCH-32. Prem was working as a delivery man with Swiggy. The police arrested the accused the same night.

After investigation the police filed charge sheet against the accused.

Finding prima facie case the court framed murder charges against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty.

Public prosecutor argued that the CFSL reports of the blood samples collected from the spot and the knife on the spot have proved the prosecution case. CFSL reports confirm that the blood samples found are the same.

On the other hand, defence counsel argued that the accused was falsely implicated in the case and the main witness, 13-year-old son of the deceased also turned hostile. He said there is no witness who proved the case of the prosecution.

However, the court relied upon the forensic reports and other evidences and convicted the accused. The court said that the blood stain present on the ‘baniyan’ of deceased Prem Gian Sagar matched with the blood stains collected from capri and T-shirt of the accused, and ‘salwar’ of deceased Divya.

The court said the findings, coupled with the outcome of medical evidence nailed the accused and directly connected him with the crime. The knife used by him to cause stab wounds to both Prem Gian Sagar and Divya was the one produced in the court and it had the blood stains of both these deceased. These matched with the stains of blood present on clothes of deceased and the accused.

“The nature and gravity of offence committed by the convict do not leave any reason with the court to treat him with leniency, but keeping in view the entire facts, circumstances, age and antecedents of convict, this Court does not feel that this case is one of the ‘rarest of the rare’ cases and, therefore, the convict is sentenced to undergo Life Imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 for commission of offence under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code. In default of payment of fine, the convict shall further undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years,” the court said in the order.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Thousands stranded in Chandigarh as Punjab buses go off road

2
Delhi

Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi

3
Diaspora

Who is Indian-origin Nishad Singh, under scanner for crypto exchange FTX crash

4
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

5
Punjab

Injuries reported after students from Kashmir, Bihar clash at engineering college in Moga

6
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

7
Punjab

Strike by employees of PRTC, Punjab Roadways leaves passengers stranded in Punjab, Chandigarh

8
Patiala

PRTC, Punjab Roadways staff strike leaves passengers stranded

9
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

10
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Sikh grandfather’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her ‘shaadi ka joda’ goes viral; don’t miss out on shy ‘bibi’ dressed as bride
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Indian-origin Sikh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Top News

Religious conversion by force, allurement or fraudulent means ‘very serious’ matter: Supreme Court

Religious conversion by force, allurement or fraudulent means ‘very serious’ matter: Supreme Court

The apex court asked the Centre to step in and make sincere ...

Biden, Xi shake hands as they meet amid superpower tensions

US President Biden discusses Taiwan with Chinese counterpart Xi in effort to avoid ‘conflict’

Biden and Xi also agreed that ‘a nuclear war should never be...

Live-in partner chops woman’s body into 35 pieces, dumps it at various places in Delhi; nabbed

Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi

The couple had eloped from Mumbai to New Delhi after the wom...

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...

India’s retail inflation falls to 6.77 per cent in October

India's retail inflation falls to 6.77 per cent in October

It is still above Reserve Bank’s comfort level for tenth mon...


Cities

View All

4 members of family die in mishap in Amritsar

4 members of family die in mishap in Amritsar

Amritsar forgets Maharaja Ranjit Singh on his birth anniversary

2 traders attacked during robbery bid in Amritsar

Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport on road to recovery

Abandoned buildings at agricultural focal points in Amritsar turn safe haven for addicts

Woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Vector-borne diseases grip tricity; P’kula sees 1.7K dengue infections

Vector-borne diseases grip Chandigarh tricity; Panchkula sees 1.7K dengue infections

12-year-old boy dies after Chinese string of kite entangles his neck

Thousands stranded in Chandigarh as Punjab buses go off road

Panchkula administration suggests panel to end dumping site impasse

Chandigarh: Biomining work to start in a week

Live-in partner chops woman’s body into 35 pieces, dumps it at various places in Delhi; nabbed

Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi

Live-in partner murder: Shraddha’s friend first alerted family in September that she was ‘missing’

Dog hanged to death by 2 Ghaziabad youth, video goes viral

Excise policy scam: Court sends AAP’s Nair, businessman Boinpally to 5-day ED custody, grants bail in CBI case

Tihar Jail superintendent suspended over alleged VIP treatment to AAP minister Satyendar Jain

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Jalandhar's Bir village leads from front, sets an example in managing stubble

Jalandhar: Railway force holds drive to check child trafficking

I-T raids end in Jalandhar after 4 days

57th Punjab Police Games and Athletics Meet begins

Head constable dies by suicide at Ludhiana's Dugri police station

Head constable dies by suicide at Ludhiana's Dugri police station

3 of family die as cars collide in Samrala

Man posing as kin from Canada dupes resident of Rs 6.2 lakh

Punjab Govt to spend Rs 15 cr to beautify Ludhiana city: Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar

1 more tests positive for Covid in Ludhiana

Sports shop gutted in fire in Patiala

Sports shop gutted in fire in Patiala

PRTC, Punjab Roadways staff strike leaves passengers stranded

Patiala's new bus stand to be ready by March-end

Contractual instructors at Punjabi University seek job regularisation

1,300 take part in annual sports day at YPS, Patiala