Punjab Cricket Association to felicitate Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli at Mullanpur ODI on October 3

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) will felicitate former skippers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on October 3, during the first-ever men’s One Day International (ODI) match at the Maharaja Yadvindra Singh PCA International Stadium, Mullanpur.

The newly developed Mullanpur facility has previously hosted international T20 and Test matches.

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PCA president Amarjeet Singh Mehta said the PCA will honour the two Indian legends for their contribution to the sport and making India proud on the world stage. “The PCA is honoured to host the upcoming match, and the presence of two Indian greats (Sharma and Kohli) will make the event more exciting. The two stalwarts are an inspiration to youngsters. It’s our duty to honour their presence in Mullanpur,” said Mehta.

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The decision was taken during the Annual General Meeting of the PCA held on Saturday.

Kohli has revealed that the next year’s 50-over World Cup will be his last for India and he is ready to give his all to help the team lift the trophy. Kohli has scored 14,941 runs in ODIs, second only to Sachin Tendulkar’s 18,426 and won the World Cup on home soil in 2011 before suffering defeat in the 2023 final against Australia.

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Notably, it will be also for the first time that local lad Shubman Gill will captain the Indian ODI team on his new home turf.

“While they (Sharma and Kohli) will be the cynosure of all eyes, spotlight will also be on Shubman Gill who will lead the side at this ground for the first time. Punjab’s Naman Dhir and Gurnoor Brar are also part of the Indian squad,” added Mehta.

He further said, “The match will be an unforgettable experience for cricket enthusiasts. The PCA is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that every fan visiting the stadium enjoys a seamless and world-class viewing experience. Extensive arrangements are underway regarding spectator entry, seating, security, traffic management and other amenities.”

India is hosting the West Indies for a three-match ODI series followed by five T20Is from September 27 to October 17. The eight-match white-ball tour will be played across eight venues, with the first ODI in Thiruvananthapuram and the final T20I in Bengaluru. Besides the trio of Sharma, Kohli and Gill, the Indian team will feature KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and will see the return of seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The side has two uncapped players, Dhir and Auqib Nabi, while Nitish Kumar Reddy has also been included for the ODI series.