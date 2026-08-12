Punjab education board staff stage protest, seek release of Rs 574.55-crore dues

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Employees Association on Tuesday renewed its protest to demand workers’ outstanding dues from the government by staging a gate rally at the board complex. They expressed opposition to the government’s decision to put the financial burden of the Punjab Government’s free education schemes on the PSEB and criticised the government’s failure to release the board’s outstanding dues, amounting to crores of rupees.

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Addressing the rally, general secretary Paramjit Singh Benipal said, “The government does not provide any suitable financial grant to the board, while the board’s own due amount of Rs 574.55 crore is pending with various departments of the government. The amount of fees for Scheduled Caste/Backward Class students of Class X, which is recoverable from the Department of Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities, is Rs 51.46 crore. The amount of fees of Scheduled Caste/Backward Class students of Class XII from the year 2016, which is recoverable from the Education Department/Social Justice Empowerment and Minorities Department, is Rs 13.14 crore.”

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“The amount receivable for books from the Social Justice Empowerment and Minority Department from the year 2020 to 2024 is Rs 229 crore. The amount receivable from Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan since 2011 is Rs 33.18 crore. The amount of examination fee of students of Class V/VIII from the year 2019 is Rs 187.43 crore. The amount receivable for rent of 6 buildings is Rs 40.82 crore. Amount receivable from Director School Education (Secondary) under 7 EDS-38 Rs 18.46 crore. This takes the total amount receivable from the government to Rs 574.55 crore. How can the board function when the government owes it more than Rs 574 crore?” he added.

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Senior vice-president Gurcharan Singh Tarmala said, “The employees are not being paid the arrears of pay and commission, while the board’s residential complex is in a dilapidated state. Families of the employees living in the residential complex are facing inconveniences. The board does not have sufficient funds even for the renovation of the flats.”

The protesters said the board was also suffering financial losses of lakhs of rupees due to the recent government order to issue free certificates to the board under SIR. If the government makes any service free, then the government itself should also bear its financial burden.