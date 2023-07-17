The Department of Computer Science & Engineering, Punjab Engineering College, concluded its one-week “karyashala” on "Cryptocurrency and Blockchain: Fundamentals, Programming and Case Studies" under the government’s Accelerate Vigyaan scheme. Dr S Anantha Ramakrishna, Director, CSIR-CSIO, was the chief guest of the valedictory ceremony. The CSE department announced that its 1st global conference on AI and data analytics would be held in December.

Chandigarh Group of Colleges

Atal Community Innovation Centre (ACIC) RISE Association, CGC, Landran, has been awarded a grant of Rs 2 crore by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, under the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme (SISFS). The fund will enable the ACIC RISE to provide financial support to startups being incubated under its mentorship. Currently supporting 38 startups, ACIC RISE Association promotes entrepreneurship in the region by organising events like interactive workshops and awareness sessions for budding entrepreneurs.

Sri Sukhmani Institute

Students of Sri Sukhmani Institute of Engineering & Technology, Dera Bassi, have excelled in the MBA exam results announced by IKG Punjab Technical University. A majority of the students passed their MBA last semester examination by securing more than 8 SGPA. Sumit Sharma topped the class by securing 9.31 SGPA (A+). Among other students who secured more than 9 SGPA were Samarjeet Singh Bains (9.15), Sarabjeet Singh and Rajneet Tuknait (9.08), and Vikramjit Singh Kocher and Virender Kang (9).

Panjab University

Panjab University has allowed extension in the normal admission date (without late fee) for the undergraduate courses till July 24 for all its affiliated and constituent colleges in the region.