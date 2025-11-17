Punjab equestrian festival concludes

The Punjab Equestrian Festival 2.0 concluded today at Palanpur showcasing Punjab’s growing leadership in equestrian sports and its rich cultural heritage.

In the Group-1 Open 90 cm category, Mayank riding Vazir clinched the top position, followed by Balraj on Red Rum in second, Sandeep on Akash in third, and Diya Sharma with Zaladel securing fourth place.

In the Group-1 Open 90 cm relay, the first position was taken by Krishnan Kotodian riding Thunder, while Mankirat Gill secured both second and third positions on Baaz and Sahiba respectively.

The Group-2 Open 75 cm event was won by Rudar Nehra on Ujala. Akshpreet Singh riding Fabio took second place, while the third position went to Mankirat Singh on American Faron, and fourth to Gurveer Sidhu riding Tiger.

In the Group-3 Open 60 cm Relay, Sudip on Baaz achieved first place, followed by Zorawar on Dara in second, Divjot Kaur on Zola Dell in third, and Mankirat riding Victor finishing fourth.

In the Geoup-3 Open 60 cm event, the top spot was secured by Ugam Singh on Porus, with Rubayat riding Daina finishing second. The third place was taken by Inderbir Singh on Sherry, while Aslam Mohd. riding Messy came fourth.

The Dressage segment saw noteworthy performances. In Group-1 Dressage, the first position went to Diya Sharma, followed by Opender and Shivank in second and third place respectively, with Zoravar finishing fourth. Group-2 Dressage was topped by Divjot Kaur, with Rudra second and Rubayat third.

In Elementary Dressage, Jyoti riding Frank Height secured first position with 69.47%, followed by Yuvraj Singh Rathore on Garud with 67.84%. Third place went to Youngbir Singh riding Badal, while Jarmanmeet Singh on King secured fourth with 61.98%. In women Dressage, Jyoti once again claimed first place with 75.58% on Frank Height, followed by Diya Sharma on Blue Blood and Mannat riding Yolanda.