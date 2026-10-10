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Home / Chandigarh / Punjab eves beat Chandigarh in T20

Punjab eves beat Chandigarh in T20

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:09 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh suffered a five-wicket defeat against Punjab in their opening encounter of the Women’s Under-19 T20 Trophy match at MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, Mumbai, on Friday.

Batting first, Chandigarh scored 105 for eight in 20 overs. Aayu Bansal scored the highest 36, while Hitanshi contributed 26.

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In reply, Punjab chased the target by scoring 106 for five in 19.3 overs. Gunsakhi led the chase with 33, while Harsimrat Kaur added 21. Taisha Manchanda took two wickets for Chandigarh.

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Deepti’s ton powers MCM into final

Riding on an explosive century by opener Deepti Walia, MCM DAV College, Sector 36, stormed into the final of the Panjab University Inter-College Women’s Cricket Tournament. In the match, played at the PU Law Grounds, MCM College defeated Government College, Ludhiana, by a massive margin of 195 runs.

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After winning the toss, the Sector 36 MCM team posted 240/2 in their allotted 20 overs. Opener Deepti smashed an unbeaten 126 off just 65 balls, studded with 23 fours and a six. Chasing 241, Government College Ludhiana could only muster 45/7 in their 20 overs.

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