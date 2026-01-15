DT
Chandigarh / Punjab eves beat Chandigarh team

Punjab eves beat Chandigarh team

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:41 AM Jan 15, 2026 IST
Punjab eves posted their second consecutive win during the ongoing 6th Rama Atray Women’s Seniors One Day Cricket Tournament. The side posted an 83-run win over Chandigarh, at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, today.

After heavy fog delayed the toss, the match was reduced to 29 overs each side. After winning the toss, the Chandigarh skipper opted to field first. Punjab posted 176/5 in allotted 29 overs with the help of Ropleen Kaur (44), Priya Kumari (30), Ridhima Agarwal (28) and Priyanka Rani (24). Kumari Sibbi, Aradhana Bisht, Tarunika and Jyoti Kumari claimed one wicket each for the bowling side.

In reply, the Chandigarh women’s team bundled out at 93 in 28.1 overs. Wicketkeeper Sarah Mahajan remained the highest run getter for the side by posting 22, while Monika Pandey added 19 and Priyanka Guleria scored 15. Priya Kumar ended up being the highest wicket taker by claiming six wickets.

