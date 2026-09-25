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Home / Chandigarh / Punjab FC announce 24-member squad for IFA Shield tournament

Punjab FC announce 24-member squad for IFA Shield tournament

Matches be played in Kolkata in September 2026

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:42 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Punjab FC announced its 24-member squad for the upcoming IFA Shield 2026-27 tournament, which will be played in Kolkata this month. The side has been placed in Group II alongside East Bengal FC and Calcutta Customs Club. The side will begin their campaign against Calcutta Customs Club on September 27.

“Punjab FC has selected a balanced side comprising 20 Indian players and four foreign players. The foreign contingent features new signings Patrick Gerard Bahanack, Diego Raposo, Alfred Planas Moya and Raphael Messi Bouli,” said new head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis. The head coach will be supported by technical director Georgios Angelidis and assistant coach Sankarlal Chakraborty, along with Christos Vorgiatzidis as the strength and conditioning coach and Vinay Singh as the goalkeeping coach.

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Arshdeep Singh will bring experience to the last line of defence, joined by Muheet Shabir and Ayush Deshwal between the posts. New signing Patrick Gerard Bahanack strengthens a defensive unit alongside Muhammad Uvais, Karish Soram, Ngarin Shaiza, Suresh Meitei, Mohammed Sohel Khan and Bishu Sharma. Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Nikhil Prabhu, Rishikanta Meitei, Arshvir Singh, Mohammad Inam and Manglenthang Kipgen form a central midfield. The new foreign recruits include Raposo, Planas Moya and Messi Bouli who would bolster the attacking setup alongside Muhammad Suhail, Konsam Sanathoi Singh, Bikash Singh Sagolsem, Vishal Yadav and Gurkirat Singh.

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The Punjab FC will play against Calcutta Customs Club on September 27 and East Bengal FC September 30.

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