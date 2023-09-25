Punjab FC face defeat in Indian Super League

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 24

Punjab FC went down 3-1 to defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant during their debut match of the Indian Super League. Luka Majcen scored the first ever goal for Punjab FC, while Jason Cummings, Dimitrios Petratos, and Manvir Singh scored for Mohun Bagan. Punjab FC started the match with more energy; however, it was the Mohun Bagan outfit that found the lead in the 10th minute and went on to win the game. Punjab FC is set to face FC Goa in their next game on October 2.