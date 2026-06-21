Punjab FC retain Arshdeep, defender Khaimingthang

Punjab FC have signed a three-year extension contract with defender Khaimingthang Lhungdim while retaining goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh till May 2028.

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The Mahilpur-born goalie had joined Punjab FC ahead of the 2025 season, bringing experience and local connect to the club’s goalkeeping department.

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Arshdeep has been an established presence in Indian football, having represented clubs across the Indian Super League (ISL) and built a reputation as a reliable goalkeeper.

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A former trainee of AIFF Elite Academy, Arshdeep made his professional breakthrough with Minerva Punjab, where he was part of the historic I-League-winning squad in the 2017-18 season.

He gained experience through appearances in AFC competitions before moving to the ISL.

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The goalkeeper spent three seasons with Odisha FC before representing FC Goa and Hyderabad FC (now Sporting Club Delhi).

In the 2025-26 ISL season, Arshdeep featured in 12 matches for Punjab FC, completing 1,440 minutes, while registering four clean sheets and making 14 saves.

“Representing the club from my home state has been a special feeling and I am grateful for the trust shown in me. I will continue to work hard and give my best for the club and the supporters,” said Arshdeep.

Defender Lhungdim has been a part of Punjab FC since the 2022-23 I-League season.

Having arrived during the club’s I-League campaign, the defender has been part of the club’s journey over the past four seasons.

He was part of the historic I-League winning side that became the first club to earn promotion to the Indian Super League.

Since joining the club, Lhungdim has made 85 appearances across all competitions, contributing one goal and seven assists. He featured regularly for the club in domestic competitions and was among Punjab FC’s captains during the 2025-26 Indian Super League season.

“Some of the best moments of my life have come at this club — winning the I-League and making my ISL debut. I feel immense pride every time I wear this shirt. And still, I feel there is so much more to be done. Our best days lie ahead of us,” said Lhungdim.