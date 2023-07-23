Punjab FC sign three players

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 22

Punjab FC announced the signing of three youngsters – forward Samuel James Kynshi, midfielder Kingslee Fernandes and defender Nitesh Darjee – for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Kynshi (23) came through the ranks of Shillong Lajong FC and joined the Punjab FC after a good I League season with Real Kashmir FC where he scored six goals to become the joint-highest Indian goal scorer of the league.

Fernandes joins the club after spending the last three seasons with Goa’s Churchill Brothers Goa FC. The 25-year-old previously lifted the ISL League Shield with FC Goa during the 2019-20 season and a season before he led the reserves side of FC Goa to lift the Goa Professional League.

Darjee had a resilient display in the Reliance Foundation Development League where his team Sudeva Delhi FC finished runner-up in the National Championship. Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis welcomed the players.