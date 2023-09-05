Punjab FC signs Colombian striker

Mohali, September 4
Punjab FC announced the signing of Colombian striker Wilmar Jordan Gil for the 2023-24 season. The 32-year-old had earlier played for NorthEast United FC. “Gil has played in top leagues in Colombia, Venezuela, and Brazil. He also had stints in Europe and Asia, playing in Portugal, Bulgaria, S Korea, and China,” stated the club.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ask 13 Himalayan states to file plan on ‘carrying capacity’, Centre urges Supreme Court
Wants technical panel led by head of GB Pant institute to ex...
Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells MP
In 2018, Lone raised pro-Pakistan slogans in J&K Assembly
Storm over DMK’s Sanatan Dharma remarks
Clarify ‘anti-Hindu’ stance: BJP to INDIA | Congress divided...
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
RTI report bares misappropriation of funds in Gidderbaha seg...