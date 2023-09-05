Punjab FC signs Colombian striker

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 4

Punjab FC announced the signing of Colombian striker Wilmar Jordan Gil for the 2023-24 season. The 32-year-old had earlier played for NorthEast United FC. “Gil has played in top leagues in Colombia, Venezuela, and Brazil. He also had stints in Europe and Asia, playing in Portugal, Bulgaria, S Korea, and China,” stated the club.

