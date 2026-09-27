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Home / Chandigarh / Punjab FC to face Calcutta Customs Club in IFA Shield opener today

Punjab FC to face Calcutta Customs Club in IFA Shield opener today

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:27 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Punjab FC will start their IFA Shield 2026-27 campaign against hosts Calcutta Customs Club at Barasat Stadium on Sunday.

The match will also serve as the first official outing for newly appointed head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis. The Greek tactician has named a revamped 24-member squad for the tournament, featuring a balanced mix of youth, established domestic talent, and key international acquisitions. The foreign contingent, comprising European-experienced defender Patrick Gerard Bahanack alongside newly acquired attackers Diego Raposo, Alfred Planas Moya, and Raphael Messi Bouli is expected to add strength, pace, and finishing prowess to the lineup.

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To ensure tactical discipline against the local challengers, Punjab FC will rely on a robust domestic core. Goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh provides assurance at the back, supported by the defensive grit of Muhammed Uvais, Bishu Sharma, and Suresh Meitei. In the centre of the park, Nikhil Prabhu and Khaiminthang Lhungdim are expected to play pivotal roles in orchestrating play and anchoring transitions.

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Graduates from RoundGlass Football Academy including, Manglenthang Kipgen, Muhammad Suhail, Arshvir Singh, and Ayush Deshwal, have been integrated into the first team, providing the young athletes a vital platform to showcase their progression from the grassroots to the professional stage.

Calcutta Customs on the other side will start as underdogs after their 3-1 loss against the current ISL champions East Bengal FC. Although they drew first blood through an early strike by Riki Gharami in the 12th minute on a difficult, muddy pitch affected by stormy weather, they were comprehensively outplayed by the Red & Gold Brigade.

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