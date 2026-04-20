Punjab FC to face Inter Kashi at Super League

Punjab FC will aim to return to winning ways in the Indian Super League as they face Inter Kashi, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, on April 20. The team will come into this fixture looking to recover from a heartbreaking, stoppage-time 3-2 defeat against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their previous outing, despite leading for much of the second half.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Inter Kashi arrived in the capital with momentum on their side, having secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mohammedan SC in their last match.

Advertisement

The Punjab FC put up a valiant display in Kolkata, with Daniel Ramirez and Nsungusi Effiong both getting on the scoresheet to give Punjab FC a 2-1 lead, before two late goals snatched the victory away. They will be determined to tighten their defensive transitions to ensure they secure all three points at home.