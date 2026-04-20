icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab FC to face Inter Kashi at Super League

Punjab FC to face Inter Kashi at Super League

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:04 AM Apr 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Punjab FC will aim to return to winning ways in the Indian Super League as they face Inter Kashi, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, on April 20. The team will come into this fixture looking to recover from a heartbreaking, stoppage-time 3-2 defeat against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their previous outing, despite leading for much of the second half.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Inter Kashi arrived in the capital with momentum on their side, having secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mohammedan SC in their last match.

Advertisement

The Punjab FC put up a valiant display in Kolkata, with Daniel Ramirez and Nsungusi Effiong both getting on the scoresheet to give Punjab FC a 2-1 lead, before two late goals snatched the victory away. They will be determined to tighten their defensive transitions to ensure they secure all three points at home.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts