Punjab FC to face NEROCA in crucial I-League tie today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 19

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will face NEROCA FC in a crucial tie tomorrow as the season nears the final rounds of the I-League, at Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal. RGPFC will be playing their fifth consecutive away game and this will be their last away game before coming back to play home games at Panchkula.

Currently placed second, RGPFC will be looking forward to register victories in their upcoming matches. They have won twice and drawn twice in their run of consecutive away games. They will be high on confidence after beating hosts Aizawl FC in their last round. NEROCA had drawn their last game against Real Kashmir FC at Srinagar and would be happy to be back at their home ground.

“We cannot be sure of anything in football, but one thing I am sure about is that our team will fight in every game to secure three points and do everything possible to make that happen on the field. Our only focus is tomorrow’s match and not how the table looks like,” said RGPFC Head Coach Staikos Vergetis during the pre-match press conference.

The side had won the reverse fixture against NEROCA FC (3-1) in Panchkula with Luka Majcen, Brandon Vanlalremdika and Krishnananda Singh scoring the winning goals. RGPFC is currently second in the table with 37 points from 17 matches, while NEROCA FC is 8th with 21 points from 17 matches.