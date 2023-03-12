Punjab FC to play season's last match in Panchkula today

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 11

RoundGlass Punjab FC, who have already won the I League title, will aim to remain unbeaten at home during the last mach of the season against Tiddim Road Athletic Union FC (TRAU) at Tau Devi Lal Stadium here tomorrow. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 pm. The I-League trophy will also be presented tomorrow after the final match of the season.

The RGPFC will look to remain unbeaten at home, which was a huge advantage in their success to the season. The RGPFC have just dropped two points at home winning nine matches and one match ended in a draw. They will aim to finish the season unbeaten and end the season on a high note.

RoundGlass Punjab FC suffered their first loss of the season against TRAU last year when they were beaten 2- 0 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Imphal. The RGPFC are currently first in the table with 49 points from 21 matches, while TRAU FC are fourth in the table with 35 points from 21 matches.