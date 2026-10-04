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Home / Chandigarh / Punjab FC to take on Mohun Bagan today

Punjab FC to take on Mohun Bagan today

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:17 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Unbeaten Punjab FC will face the biggest test of the season against heavyweights Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the semifinal of the 126th IFA Shield, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on October 4.

Punjab FC marched into the semis after topping Group II. They opened their inaugural IFA Shield campaign by defeating Calcutta Customs 7-0 and then edged past local giants East Bengal FC 1-0.

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Now, against Mohun Bagan, who defeated Sreenidi Deccan 6-0 followed by a hard-fought 1-1 draw against NorthEast United, the Punjab FC will look to continue their winning run. The match will feature a highly anticipated face-off between the tournament's current joint top scorers. Punjab’s Raphael Messi Bouli and Mohun Bagan's Lallianzuala Chhangte have both netted three goals each so far, including dynamic hat-tricks in the opening week.

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While the international forwards have been clinical in the final third, Punjab FC’s success has been heavily anchored by their defensive resilience and the seamless integration of Roundglass Football Academy graduates into the senior setup. Against East Bengal, the backline remained remarkably compact under pressure, with goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh producing crucial, match-winning saves deep into stoppage time.

Punjab FC will play without defensive anchor Nikhil Prabhu. Having picked up a late red card during the physical fixture against East Bengal, Prabhu will serve a suspension for the semi-final. He will be replaced with Khaiminthang Lhungdim.

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