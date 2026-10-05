Punjab FC’s brave show ends in penalty shootout heartbreak

Punjab FC went down fighting 3–4 on penalties to defending champions and hosts Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the IFA Shield-2026 semifinal at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The semifinal was decided in a tie-breaker after neither side could find the net in 120 minutes. Punjab FC’s Ngarin Shaiza and Vishal Yadav missed their spot-kicks, allowing Mohun Bagan to prevail and book their place in the final.

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Punjab FC remained competitive throughout the match and came close to scoring on several occasions, but Mohun Bagan’s solid goalkeeping kept their efforts at bay.

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In the third minute, the hosts came close to opening the scoring, but Punjab FC custodian Arshdeep produced a fine save to deny Lallianzuala Chhangte’s placed effort on the goal line.

Just two minutes later, Asish Rai combined with Lee Erwin to set up another attack, but Arshdeep was once again collected the ball comfortably.

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Mohun Bagan tried to break the deadlock through a free-kick, but failed to convert the opportunities into goals.

After weathering the initial pressure, Punjab FC settled into the game and launched their first attack in the 15th minute. Bishu Sharma and Alfred Moya also had opportunities to put Punjab FC ahead but failed to convert.

The second half saw Punjab FC create more chances. Muhammed Suhail beat two defenders before narrowly missing the target. The side came even closer to taking the lead in the 61st minute, when Moya’s effort struck the post.

Mohun Bagan produced a rare attacking move later in the half, with Zeljkovic’s first-time effort from the edge of the box sailing over the crossbar. Erwin then tested the Punjab defence with a dangerous free-kick in the 79th minute, but the attempt was blocked.

With neither side able to break the deadlock, the semifinal went to a penalty shootout.