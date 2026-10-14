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Home / Chandigarh / Punjab finish runners-up in U-16 cricket tourney

Punjab finish runners-up in U-16 cricket tourney

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:37 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Punjab finished runners-up at the All-India U-16 JY Lele Memorial Invitational Cricket Tournament after losing to Mumbai on the basis of the first-innings lead in the three-day final at Vadodara. Punjab captain Harjagteshwar Singh Khaira was adjudged player of the tournament for his batting performance throughout the competition.

Khaira emerged as the tournament’s leading run-scorer, amassing 608 runs in eight innings at an impressive average of 101.33, including three centuries and two half-centuries. Leading from the front, the young skipper delivered consistently against quality opposition and played a pivotal role in Punjab’s journey to the final. His performances included a 142 in the semifinal against Assam and 112 in the final.

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He also scored an unbeaten 115 against Gujarat and posted 99 in the first innings and an unbeaten 47 in the second innings against Mumbai. Khaira contributed 64 runs against Madhya Pradesh and made valuable contributions in two innings against Baroda.

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Organised by the Baroda Cricket Association, the tournament featured 10 teams divided into two pools, with five teams in each pool. The competition provided a competitive platform for emerging Under-16 cricketers from across the country to showcase their talent and gain valuable match experience.

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