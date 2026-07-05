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Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Football Club signs 2-year contract with midfielder Inam

Punjab Football Club signs 2-year contract with midfielder Inam

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:18 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Punjab FC has signed midfielder Mohammad Inam for a two-year contract, which will seal the deal to keep him with the club until May 31, 2028. The Jammu & Kashmir native joins the side from Real Kashmir FC, which he captained during the 2025-26 Indian Football League season.

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Across two spells with the Srinagar-based outfit, Inam made 53 appearances, scoring six goals. Born and raised in Srinagar, Inam began playing football at the age of 10 and was invited by the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) for the AFC U-16 national team trials after making an impression in Real Kashmir’s youth ranks.

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He began his senior career with Lonestar Kashmir before joining Delhi FC in 2021, where he featured in the I-League qualifiers and the Durand Cup. Following spells with Real Kashmir and Downtown Heroes, Inam returned to Real Kashmir and established himself as one of the club’s key midfielders, eventually earning the captain’s armband for the 2025-26 Indian Football League campaign.

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