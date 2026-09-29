Punjab Football Club starts IFA Shield tourney with win

Punjab Football Club kicked off their IFA Shield 2026-27 by logging a stunning 7-0 victory over the Calcutta Customs Club at the Barasat Stadium in Kolkata. Raphael Messi Bouli scored a hat-trick and ensured that Punjab FC started the season with a victory.

Punjab Football Club quickly found their speed and rhythm after a slow start, and in the eighth minute Sanathoi Singh and Bouli set the tone. After receiving an assist from Manglenthang Kipgen, Bouli produced a scintillating goal from distance, just outside the 30-yard box, to beat custodian Debjit Ghosal.

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Five minutes later, Kipgen intercepted a long ball in the midfield and found Bouli standing unmarked. The striker went past two defenders and found himself in a one-on-one situation with Ghosal. He calmly slotted the ball past the keeper to secure his brace.

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Punjab Football Club continued their pressure on the opponents as Bouli bypassed the chance for an early hat-trick, and instead provided a point-blank assist for winger Sanathoi, who made no mistake with the tap-in and posted the third in the thirtyfirst minute. The fourth goal arrived shortly after in the 29th minute.

Following a picture-perfect assist from the right flank by the relentless Kipgen, Bishu executed a calm two-touch finish, setting the ball up with his first touch and scooping it over the onrushing goalkeeper. Approaching halftime, the match began to resemble a training ground drill in a competitive fixture.

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The onslaught continued in the 43rd minute as Alfred Planas joined the scoring party. Demonstrating brilliant chemistry, Bouli produced a superb backheel assist, putting the ball on a plate for the Spaniard, who confidently dispatched it into the net.

Just a minute later, in the fortyfourth minute, Bouli completed his hat-trick. Breaking through the defensive line with a solo run and helping Punjab Football Club gain a 6-0 lead. The second half began at a slightly reduced pace.

While Punjab Football Club dominated possession for most parts of the opening quarter of the half, substitute Diego Raposo nearly added to the tally after beating the goalkeeper, but his effort was cleared by the Customs defense.

In the sixtysecond minute, Gurkirat Singh unleashed a long-range strike directly from a throw-in sequence. His placement was spot on, leaving the Customs goalkeeper completely unmoved.

Punjab Football Club will now face local heavyweights East Bengal Football Club in their final group fixture on September 30 at the East Bengal Ground.