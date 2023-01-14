Punjab football club to take on Mumbai today

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 13

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will take on Mumbai Kenkre FC tomorrow in a Round 11 fixture with an aim of securing the top spot in the table of the I-League 2022-23 season. The match, which will be played at Tau Devi Lal Stadium here, is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 pm.

RoundGlass Punjab FC lads are unbeaten at home till now. They had defeated Sreenidi Deccan FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Aizawl FC, Gokulam Kerala FC and NEROCA FC. They played a draw against Rajasthan United FC. At present, RGPFC are 2 points below the table leaders Sreenidi Deccan, but have played two matches less than them. A win will bring RGPFC to the first position in the table.

“Players understand their responsibilities and they are ready to perform when given the opportunity. The focus is not on the table chart, but only on the game tomorrow. It is necessary to make some changes because there is not much gap between the upcoming two matches, but we have a good roster to select from,” said RGPFC head coach Staikos Vergetis during a pre-match press conference.

The defence and midfield have been in fine form throughout the league and they have the second-best defensive record in the league conceding just six goals. Luka Majcen has been in fine form leading the attack line and has scored 5 goals so far this season.

RGPFC midfielder Ajay Chhetri, during the pre-match press conference, said: “Every match in the league is competitive and we are facing a good side. We are looking forward to secure all three points from the match”.

RoundGlass Punjab FC will be facing Mumbai Kenkre FC for the first time in the I-League. RGPFC are currently second in the table with 20 points from 9 matches, while Kenkre FC are 10th in the table with 10 points from 10 matches.

