Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Government dismisses Naib Tehsildar over shamlat land scam in Kharar

Punjab Government dismisses Naib Tehsildar over shamlat land scam in Kharar

He illegally sanctioned the mutation of 10,365 kanals of shamlat land in Seonk village, Kharar, in favour of private individuals in 2016
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:33 PM Feb 26, 2025 IST
The Punjab Government has dismissed Naib Tehsildar Varinderpal Singh Dhoot for illegally sanctioning the mutation of 10,365 kanals of shamlat land in Seonk village, Kharar, in favour of private individuals in 2016. Dhoot’s dismissal comes after a detailed inquiry found him guilty of violating the Punjab Village Common Lands Act, 1961. The inquiry revealed that Dhoot had sanctioned the mutation despite clear instructions from the Revenue Department and a Supreme Court judgment prohibiting the transfer of shamlat land to private parties.

The inquiry report, submitted by retired Additional District and Sessions Judge BR Bansal, highlighted that Dhoot manipulated the shares of khewatdars/occupants without proper verification and included individuals with no rightful claim to the land as shareholders.

Dhoot’s dismissal is part of the Punjab Government’s efforts to root out corruption. In November 2020, the Vigilance Bureau booked Dhoot and 10 others in the case, and in July 2023, the Enforcement Directorate filed a prosecution complaint against Dhoot and 12 others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The development comes after Additional Chief Secretary cum Financial Commissioner Revenue Anurag Verma issued a warning to Deputy Commissioners against corruption and delays in plot registrations. To enhance transparency, the government has mandated the installation of CCTV cameras at sub-registrar offices and directed Deputy Commissioners to conduct random checks.

