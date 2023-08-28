Punjab Government to honour 1,807 athletes on National Sports Day sports day

Chandigarh, August 27
The Punjab Government has prepared a list of 1,807 medal winners who have not received any cash reward since 2017. The medallists would be honoured on National Sports Day, which falls on August 29.
CM Bahgwant Mann will felicitate the players at the opening ceremony of the second edition of the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Bathinda on August 29 with a sum of Rs 5.94 crore. State Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said, “The government had taken note of the fact that many sportspersons had not received any cash reward. So, the Sports Department prepared a list of 1,807 players who had not received any cash rewards since 2017.” He added, “A total of Rs 5,94,45,400 will be given away to the athletes.”
Hayer added that 997 players from 2017-18 will get Rs 1.58 crore, 135 players from 2018-19 will receive Rs 47.96 lakh, 287 players from 2019-20 will receive Rs 1.75 crore, 51 players from 2020-21 will be honoured with Rs 19.05 lakh, Rs 1.32 crore will be presented to 203 players from 2021-22 and 10 players who won medals in the 36th National Games held last year will be honoured with Rs 41 lakh.
