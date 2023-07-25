Punjab government to release Rs 49 crore for construction of hostels at Panjab University

Chandigarh, July 25
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the state government will soon release around Rs 49 crore for the construction of a boys’ hostel and the expansion of a girls’ hostel at Panjab University (PU).
Mann stated this during his visit to the PU, according to an official release.
The chief minister said five new floors will come up over the existing two-storey building of the girls’ hostels whereas a six-storey boys’ hostel will also be constructed in the university.
These hostels will be constructed keeping in view the future needs of the students. They will also provide a conducive atmosphere for education, he said.
Mann said these hostels are the need of the hour to ensure that students can focus on their education while studying at university and do not have to spend money for living in other places.
The staff, students and senate members had called on him and urged him to construct these hostels, he stated.
The Punjab government is committed to the holistic development of the university as 175 colleges of the state are affiliated with it, Mann said.
It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that several MLAs from his party have also studied at this university, he said.
The hostel will have a dining hall, and common rooms along with neat and clean washrooms, he said.
Mann said instead of the earlier practice of constructing washrooms after every six rooms, now the bathrooms will be constructed after every four rooms to facilitate students.
He said 38 rooms will also be constructed with attached bathrooms for the research scholars and others.
