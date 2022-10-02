Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit opens apheresis centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 1

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, in the presence of MP Kirron Kher and UT Adviser Dharam Pal, inaugurated an apheresis centre at Rotary and Blood Bank Society Resource Centre on National Voluntary Blood Donation Day here today.

Commending the management of the blood bank, Purohit said this was the only NGO-run standalone blood bank in the region that is engaged in saving people’s lives. Voluntary blood donation movement was started in Chandigarh, which has been emulated across the country.

RK Saboo, president of Rotary and Blood Bank Society Resource Centre, emphasised how the new apheresis facility would help patients and hospitals of the tricity. He thanked dignitaries for gracing the occasion.

City MP Kher said she had been associated with the centre since its inception in 2004 and was extremely happy with the help rendered by it to the tricity in meeting blood shortage.